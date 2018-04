April 12 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* STARTS UP GAS SUPPLY TO NEW WORLD-SCALE YARA FREEPORT LLC AMMONIA PLANT

* TERM AGREEMENT, CO SUPPLIES ABOUT 170 MILLION STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF HYDROGEN AND 2,000 TONS PER DAY OF NITROGEN TO PLANT