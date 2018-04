April 10 (Reuters) - PRD Energy Inc:

* PRD ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON LIQUIDATION & DISSOLUTION PROCESS

* CURRENTLY DISSOLVING GERMAN SUBSIDIARIES

* EXPECTS GERMAN SUBSIDIARIES TO BE DISSOLVED BEFORE END OF Q2 OF 2018

* IS COMPLETING ALL OTHER ACTS REQUIRED TO LIQUIDATE BUSINESS

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION AND DISSOLUTION AND FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF LIQUIDATION IN H2 2018