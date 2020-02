Feb 27 (Reuters) - Can Fite Biopharma Ltd:

* PRE-CLINICAL STUDIES DEMONSTRATE CBD’S ROBUST ANTI-CANCER EFFECT AGAINST LIVER CANCER; CAN-FITE AND UNIVO PHARMACEUTICALS EXPAND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - IN PRE-CLINICAL STUDIES, CBD ENRICHED FRACTIONS INDUCED ANTI-LIVER CANCER EFFECT AT MINUTE CONCENTRATIONS

* CAN FITE BIOPHARMA LTD - EXPANSION OF AGREEMENT ALLOWS CAN-FITE TO DEVELOP 2 ADDITIONAL CLINICAL INDICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: