May 6 (Reuters) - Prebona AB:

* PREBONA INITIATES COLLABORATION WITH OPTIFREEZE AB

* COLLABORATION WILL BE CONDUCTED WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE EXISTING AGREEMENTS THAT BOTH COMPANIES HAVE WITH SYNGENTA FLOWERS

* PURPOSE OF THE COLLABORATION IS TO EVALUATE SOME OF PREBONA'S EFFICIENT AND ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCTS FOR USE IN THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR