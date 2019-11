Nov 7 (Reuters) - Prebona AB:

* STARTS COOPERATION WITH BIESTERFELD IN GERMANY

* ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBTION AGREEMENT WITH BIESTERFELD

* DEAL REGARDS DISTRIBUTION IN 20 COUNTRIES WITH FOCUS ON GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND, RUSSIA AND EASTERN EUROPE

* AGREEMENT RUNS FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF THREE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)