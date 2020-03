BRIEF-Precheck Health Services Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Co-Diagnostics

March 11 (Reuters) - Precheck Health Services:

* PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES - ON MARCH 9, 2020, ENTERED INTO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC - SEC FILING

* PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO-DIAGNOSTICS GRANTED CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO ITS QPCR INFECTIOUS DISEASE KITS FOR RUSSIA

* PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES - DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF ONE YEAR, BUT CAN BE TERMINATED BY EITHER PARTY AT ANY ON 30 DAYS’ NOTICE

* PRECHECK HEALTH - UNDER AGREEMENT CO-DIAGNOSTICS ALSO GRANTED CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO LOGIX SMART COVID-19 PCR DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR RUSSIA

* PRECHECK HEALTH SERVICES - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO-DIAGNOSTICS ALSO GRANTED CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO ITS CO-DX BOX(TM) INSTRUMENT FOR RUSSIA Source text: (bit.ly/38IjH6S) Further company coverage: