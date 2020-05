BRIEF-Precia Q1 Turnover Down 6.3% At 29.8 Million Euros

May 15 (Reuters) - Precia SA:

* DURING Q1 2020, PRECIA MOLEN GROUP ACHIEVED A TURNOVER OF € 29.8 M, DECREASING BY 6.3% VERSUS Q1 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE LOCKDOWN OF OUR FRENCH FACTORIES AND THE DECREASE OF SERVICE ACTIVITY HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FIRST QUARTER TURNOVER

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF OUR ACQUISITION, MILVITEKA, SHOULD SIGNIFICANTLY COMPENSATE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR 2020 TURNOVER AND RESULT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BOTH OUR FACTORIES IN FRANCE RESUMED PRODUCTION EARLY APRIL AND HAVE REACHED 90% OF THEIR CAPACITY AS SOON AS THE LOCKDOWN WAS LIFTED