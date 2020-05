BRIEF-Precinct Properties New Zealand Announces Q3 Dividend Of 1.575 Cents Per Share

May 8 (Reuters) - Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd :

* PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND- ANNOUNCES Q3 DIVIDEND OF NZ1.575 CENTS PER SHARE

* PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND- REAFFIRMS DIVIDEND GUIDANCE FOR FY20 YEAR OF 6.3 CENTS PER SHARE

* PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND- ANTICIPATED THERE WILL BE FURTHER INCREASE IN TOTAL PROJECT COST AT COMMERCIAL BAY DUE TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND- ONE QUEEN STREET REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN AUCKLAND WILL BE DEFERRED