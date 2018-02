Feb 28 (Reuters) - Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd :

* ‍DIVIDEND GUIDANCE FOR FY18 MAINTAINED AT 5.80 NZ CPS​

* H1 NET OPERATING INCOME NZ$38.2 MILLION VERSUS NZ$38.8 MILLION

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$17.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$39.1 MILLION

* EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY18 UNCHANGED AT 6.30 NZ CPS

* SECOND-QUARTER DIVIDEND OF 1.45 NZ CENTS PER SHARE