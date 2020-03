March 24 (Reuters) - Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd :

* ALL OF ITS BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION SITES ARE IN PROCESS OF BEING SAFELY AND SECURELY CLOSED

* ALL CO’S OPERATED OFFICES IN AUCKLAND, WELLINGTON, ITS GENERATOR BUSINESS TO ALSO CLOSE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* EXPECTS FY20 EARNINGS TO BE MATERIALLY IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE & TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND AT 6.30 CPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)