Feb 28 (Reuters) - Precio Fishbone Ab:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 55.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 52.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITA SEK 6.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD INTENDS TO PROPOSE TO AGM THAT FOR 2017 DECIDE ON A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.20 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)