July 10 (Reuters) - Precious Shipping PCL:

* REFER TO DISPUTES WITH SAINTY IN RELATION TO 11 SHIPBUILDING CONTRACTS FOR 64,000 DWT BULK CARRIER VESSELS

* EXECUTED AMICABLE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH JIANGSU GUOXIN CORP

* SETTLEMENT AMOUNT US$40.5 MILLION