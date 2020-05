May 12 (Reuters) - Precious Shipping PCL:

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 117.1 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 84.1 MILLION BAHT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES 1.08 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 959.2 MILLION BAHT

* PRECIOUS SHIPPING PCL SAYS H2 OF 2020, AND 2021 SHOULD BE REASONABLE VERSUS H1 OF 2020 Source text here Further company coverage: