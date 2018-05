May 22 (Reuters) - Precipio Inc:

* PRECIPIO INC - ACCELERATING SALES OF ITS PATHOLOGY SERVICES IN APRIL, INDICATING ANTICIPATED SEQUENTIAL DOUBLE DIGIT QUARTERLY SALES GROWTH

* PRECIPIO - BASED ON PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED APRIL FIGURES, OVERALL REVENUE RUN RATE FOR Q2 IS EXPECTED INCREASE BY ABOUT 30% IN APRIL COMPARED TO Q1