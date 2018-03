March 26 (Reuters) - Precipio Inc:

* PRECIPIO - ANNOUNCES LABORATORY SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CORE DIAGNOSTICS FOR ICE COLD-PCR LIQUID BIOPSY TESTING SERVICES IN INDIA, OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES

* PRECIPIO INC - ‍DEPENDING ON ADOPTION RATE OF LIQUID BIOPSY, ESTIMATE AN INDIA ADDRESSABLE MARKET FOR ICP OF $50 MILLION ANNUALLY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)