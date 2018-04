April 18 (Reuters) - Precipio Inc:

* PRECIPIO IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP DISCUSSIONS FOR PROPRIETARY CYTOGENETICS MEDIA IV-CELL

* PRECIPIO - IN ACTIVE LICENSING DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL PARTNERS REGARDING IV-CELL, CO’S PROPRIETARY CYTOGENETICS MEDIA

* PRECIPIO - EXTERNAL VALIDATIONS & EVALUATIONS ARE WITH COMMERCIAL DISCUSSIONS TO OUT-LICENSE RIGHTS, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN CURRENT QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: