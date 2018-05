May 17 (Reuters) - Precipio Inc:

* PRECIPIO LAUNCHES ICE COLD-PCR™ LIQUID BIOPSY KIT FOR PANCREATIC CANCER

* PRECIPIO INC - NEW RUO KITS ENABLE DETECTION OF MUTATIONS IN KRAS EXONS 2 & 3 ARE AVAILABLE ON QPCR & SANGER MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS