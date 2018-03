March 13 (Reuters) - Precipio Inc:

* PRECIPIO SETTLES LAWSUIT WITH CREDE CAPITAL

* PRECIPIO INC - AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, PRECIPIO WILL PAY TO CREDE A TOTAL OF $1.925 MILLION OVER A PERIOD OF 15 MONTHS

* PRECIPIO - ‍WITH SETTLEMENT, ABOUT 95% OF $19 MILLION LEGACY LIABILITIES INHERITED FROM TRANSGENOMIC MERGER WILL HAVE BEEN SETTLED​