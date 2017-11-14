FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics posts Q3 operating loss of SEK 6.5 mln
November 14, 2017 / 7:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics posts Q3 operating loss of SEK 6.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab

* Precise biometrics q3 ‍net sales for remaining operation totaled sek 10.1 (23.0) million.​

* Precise biometrics q3 ‍operating profit/loss for remaining operation for quarter totaled sek -6.5 (8.6) million.​

* Precise biometrics says ‍sales dropped during q3 due to company’s having won fewer customer projects because of tough competition in market for capacitive sensors.

* As previously announced, Precise Biometrics has therefore revised its estimate of revenues for the full year 2017, from the previously announced level of approximately SEK 83 million to an interval of SEK 60-70 million.

* As a consequence of this weaker sales trend, the company will report an operating loss, which differs from the earlier estimate that the full year 2017 would produce an operating profit. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
