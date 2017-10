Oct 26 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab :

* PRECISE BIOMETRICS REVISES FULL-YEAR 2017 REVENUE AND OPERATING RESULTS GUIDANCE

* PRECISE BIOMETRICS - ‍REVISES ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FY 2017 FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF AROUND SEK 83 MILLION TO REVENUE IN RANGE OF SEK 60-70 MILLION​

* PRECISE BIOMETRICS - ‍CO TO SHOW OPERATING LOSS IN FY 2017, WHICH DEVIATES FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE THAT FY 2017 WOULD RESULT IN OPERATING PROFIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: