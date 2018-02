BRIEF-Precise Biometrics swings to Q4 operating loss

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES FOR REMAINING OPERATION TOTALED SEK 14.2 (20.8) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS FOR REMAINING OPERATION FOR QUARTER TOTALED SEK -5.3 (4.4) MILLION

* “THE COMPANY IS IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION, WHICH ALLOWS FOR CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN THE FUTURE MARKETS WE HAVE IDENTIFIED AND WHERE WE HOLD AN ATTRACTIVE POSITION, WHICH MEANS THAT ALL IN ALL I HAVE A POSITIVE VIEW OF THE COMPANY’S OUTLOOK,” SAID COMPANY CHAIRMAN TORGNY HELLSTROM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)