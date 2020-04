BRIEF-Precision Biosciences Has Implemented A Work-From-Home Policy

April 6 (Reuters) - Precision BioSciences Inc:

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC - HAS IMPLEMENTED A WORK-FROM-HOME POLICY

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC - HAS RESTRICTED ON-SITE ACTIVITIES TO CERTAIN MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS, LIMITED LABORATORY AND SUPPORT ACTIVITIES ONLY

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - AS OF NOW, HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY DELAYS TO ITS ONGOING OR PLANNED CLINICAL TRIALS

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, EXPECTS TO PROVIDE FURTHER CLINICAL DATA UPDATE DURING 2020 FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL OF PBCAR0191 Source text: [bit.ly/3aNl9qj] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)