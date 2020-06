BRIEF-Precision Biosciences Says Co And Unit Enter Into Third Amendment To Loan And Security Agreement

June 26 (Reuters) - Precision BioSciences Inc:

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - CO & UNIT ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 15, 2019

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC - AMENDMENT DECREASES ADVANCES ON A REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50.0 MILLION TO $30.0 MILLION

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE TO JUNE 23, 2022

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - AMENDMENT STATES IF CO RECEIVES CASH PROCEEDS OF AT LEAST $125.0 MILLION, MATURITY DATE SHALL THEN BE JUNE 23, 2023