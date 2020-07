BRIEF-Precision BioSciences Says Will Regain Full Rights, All Data It Generated For HBV Program Developed Under Agreement With Gilead Sciences

July 6 (Reuters) - Precision BioSciences Inc:

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES REGAINS RIGHTS TO IN VIVO HEPATITIS B VIRUS PROGRAM

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - WILL REGAIN FULL RIGHTS AND ALL DATA IT GENERATED FOR HBV PROGRAM DEVELOPED UNDER 2018 AGREEMENT WITH GILEAD SCIENCES

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY CHANGES TO ITS CASH RUNWAY

* PRECISION BIOSCIENCES - AS OF MARCH 31, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $154.2 MILLION, EXPECTED TO SUFFICIENTLY FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 OF 2021