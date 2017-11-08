FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces tender offer for all outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 and part of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 7:33 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces tender offer for all outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 and part of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp:

* Precision drilling announces tender offer for all of its outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 and a portion of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021

* Commenced tender offers for outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 & up to $70 million of outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021​

* Tender offers will expire on December 6, 2017​

* To finance purchase of notes tendered in tender offers with cash on hand,proceeds from private placement of senior notes due 2026​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.