BRIEF-Precision Drilling Corp Reports Q1 Loss Per Share C$0.06

April 26 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.06

* Q1 REVENUE C$401 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$390.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MILLION TO $500 MILLION OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS

* EXPECT TO RETIRE $75 MILLION TO $125 MILLION OF DEBT IN CURRENT YEAR

* CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: