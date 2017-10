Oct 20 (Reuters) - Renishaw Plc

* Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 26 PERCENT TO 142.3 MILLION STG

* ‍REMAINS CONFIDENT IN FUTURE PROSPECTS AND OF ACHIEVING GOOD GROWTH IN BOTH REVENUE AND PROFIT IN THIS FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍Q1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 35.8 MLN STG VERSUS 15.1 MLN STG IN Q1 2016​

* ‍REVENUE BENEFITED DUE TO A NUMBER OF LARGE ORDERS FROM FAR EAST CUSTOMERS IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKETS​