March 29 (Reuters) - Precision Therapeutics Inc:

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RECORD STREAMWAY® SYSTEM SALES IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍SKYLINE MEDICAL SOLD 16 STREAMWAY SYSTEMS IN Q1 OF 2018​

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS INC - CO CONTINUES TO PROJECT A TOTAL OF 100 STREAMWAY SYSTEM SALES IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: