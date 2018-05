May 10 (Reuters) - Precision Therapeutics Inc:

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS PROJECTS MEANINGFUL STREAMWAY SYSTEM SALES IN EUROPE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO SECURE FIRST EUROPEAN SALES OF STREAMWAY SYSTEMS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)