March 21 (Reuters) - Precision Therapeutics Inc:

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS SUBSIDIARY, TUMORGENESIS, ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CELLBRIDGE INCORPORATED

* PRECISION THERAPEUTICS INC - CO'S UNIT, TUMORGENESIS SECURED A LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CELLBRIDGE INCORPORATED​