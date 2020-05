May 29 (Reuters) - Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC:

* PREDATOR OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO PROCEED TO APPLY FOR A LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS IMPORT LICENCE FOR IRELAND

* INTENTION POST EXECUTION OF CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS WITH A GLOBAL SUPPLIER OF LNG & AN OWNER OF LNG REGASIFICATION VESSELS