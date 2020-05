May 7 (Reuters) - Predictive Oncology Inc:

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES $2.2 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR ISSUANCE AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK, AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.575 PER SHARE

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC - WARRANTS HAVE AN EXERCISE PRICE EQUAL TO $1.45 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: