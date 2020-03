March 12 (Reuters) - Predictive Oncology Inc:

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES NEW AI PLATFORM FOR VACCINE AND DRUG DEVELOPMENT TARGETING CORONAVIRUSES AND ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROMES (COVID-19, MERS, AND SARS)

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY - SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT WITH INVENTABIOTECH TO ACQUIRE SOLUBLE THERAPEUTICS, ITS ASSETS AND ITS HSC(TM) TECHNOLOGY