BRIEF-Predictive Oncology - On March 19, Entered Into A Third Amendment To Amended And Restated Senior Secured Promissory Note Dated September 28, 2018

March 23 (Reuters) - Predictive Oncology Inc:

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC - ON MARCH 19, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED PROMISSORY NOTE DATED SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC - UNDER THIRD AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATE OF L2 NOTE WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 28, 2020 TO JUNE 28, 2020

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC - ON MARCH 19, 2020, COMPANY ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO SENIOR SECURED PROMISSORY NOTE DATED SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

* PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC - MATURITY DATE OF NOTE DATED SEPTEMBER 27, 2019 WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 27, 2020 TO JUNE 27, 2020