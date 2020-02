BRIEF-PrediLife Announces Completion Of Capital Increase

Feb 28 (Reuters) - PREDILIFE SA:

* PREDILIFE ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF A CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AMOUNT OF 1.7 MILLION EUROS

* THIS OPERATION RESULTED IN THE ISSUE OF 242,939 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, I.E. 8.23% OF THE COMPANY’S EXISTING SHARE CAPITAL

* FOLLOWING THIS OPERATION, PREDILIFE’S SHARE CAPITAL IS NOW MADE UP OF 3,193,952 SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF €0.025 EACH

* CAPITAL RAISING ALLOWS THE COMPANY TO HAVE A CASH HORIZON OF AT LEAST 18 MONTHS TO FINANCE ITS OPERATIONAL NEEDS AND IN PARTICULAR ITS COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT Source text : bit.ly/2voEaQx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)