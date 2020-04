April 29 (Reuters) - Predilife SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 22,872 VERSUS EUR 16,886 YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR CHANNEL PRODUCTION IS TEMPORARILY STOPPED BUT SHOULD RETURN TO NORMAL FUNCTIONAL IN A FEW WEEKS