Feb 22 (Reuters) - Preecha Group Pcl:

* PREECHA GROUP PCL -FY ‍NET LOSS 41 MILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 25.6 MILLION BAHT; FY REVENUE FROM SALES AND SERVICES 61.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 98.1 MILLION BAHT