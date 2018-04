BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces Sudden Passing Of Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO, John Williams

April 16 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES SUDDEN PASSING OF CO-FOUNDER, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, JOHN A. WILLIAMS

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES - APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DANIEL DUPREE TO SUCCEED WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC - LEONARD SILVERSTEIN APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT AND COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: