March 30 (Reuters) - Preferred Sands Inc:

* PREFERRED SANDS INC SAYS NOW INTENDS TO APPLY TO LIST CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL “PFRD”

* PREFERRED SANDS INC - IT HAD PREVIOUSLY INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL "PSND" Source text: (bit.ly/2E7YNyE)