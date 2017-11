Nov 3 (Reuters) - Preformed Line Products Co

* Preformed Line Products announces third quarter and first nine months 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 sales $99.2 million versus $88.3 million

* Preformed Line Products Co- ‍currency translation rates favorably impacted net sales by $1.6 million for Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: