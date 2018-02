Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PREIT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.60

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.51

* PREIT - ‍SAME STORE NOI EXCLUDING LEASE TERMINATIONS INCREASED BY 4.0% FOR QUARTER​

* PREIT SEES 2018 SAME STORE NOI GROWTH, EXCLUDING LEASE TERMINATIONS, IN RANGE OF 1.25% TO 2.25%

* PREIT - SEES ‍FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $220 TO $240 MILLION​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.69 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PREIT QTRLY ‍FFO PER DILUTED SHARE AND OP UNIT $0.44​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S