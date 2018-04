April 18 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust:

* PREIT - YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY

* PREIT - AS A RESULT OF PREIT'S DISPOSITION, STRATEGY, IT REDUCED ITS BON-TON EXPOSURE FROM 10 IN 2012 TO 2 TODAY