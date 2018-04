April 27 (Reuters) - Prelios SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 80.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 76.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 33.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 29.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY LAVAREDO HAS REACHED 95 PERCENT THRESHOLD TO PROCEED WITH SQUEEZE OUT

* TO BE DELISTED AND HAVE LAVAREDO AS SOLE SHAREHOLDER Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)