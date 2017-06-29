FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Prelios says Davidson Kempner, Tecnoinvestimenti have expressed interest in deal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Prelios says Davidson Kempner, Tecnoinvestimenti have expressed interest in deal

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prelios says:

* Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti have expressed interest in possible deals involving Prelios

* Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti have asked Prelios adviser Mediobanca for access to data and have been granted access to information that is non privileged or forward looking

* In reference to recent reports of possible sale of stakes held by UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Pirelli, Prelios is not aware of any deal involving China's CEFC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.