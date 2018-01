Jan 24 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* HAS SECURED RIGHT TO APPEAL A FIRST INSTANCE JUDGMENT IN ITS ONGOING LITIGATION WITH ILLUMINA INC. AND OTHERS

* JUDGE ACCEPTED PREMAITHA‘S APPLICATION FOR LEAVE TO APPEAL AGAINST FIRST INSTANCE JUDGMENT HANDED DOWN ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)