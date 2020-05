May 26 (Reuters) - Premier Inc:

* PREMIER INC. AND 15 LEADING HEALTH SYSTEMS INVEST TO EXPAND DOMESTIC PPE PRODUCTION THROUGH PRESTIGE AMERITECH

* PREMIER INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, PREMIER MEMBERS COMMIT TO PURCHASE PORTION OF ALL FACE MASKS THEY USE ANNUALLY FROM PRESTIGE AMERITECH FOR UP TO 6 YRS

* PREMIER INC - AGREEMENT IS INCLUSIVE OF A THREE-YEAR RENEWAL OPTION

* PREMIER INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED