BRIEF-Premier Asset Management says Q4 ‍total AUM increased to 6.1 bln stg

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC :

* Q4 ‍TOTAL AUM INCREASED TO £6.1 BILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍Q4 TOTAL NET INFLOWS OVER YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 OF £747M​

* Q4 ‍TOTAL NET INFLOWS OVER QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 OF £205M​

* “‍ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS CHALLENGES RELATING TO BREXIT ARE NO CLEARER THAN THEY WERE SEVERAL MONTHS AGO”​

* " BREXIT UNCERTAINTY LOOKS SET TO PERSIST FOR SOME TIME YET"​