March 20 (Reuters) - National Commerce Corp:

* PREMIER COMMUNITY BANK OF FLORIDA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO JOIN NATIONAL COMMERCE CORPORATION

* NATIONAL COMMERCE - EACH SHARE OF PREMIER ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING WILL BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO GET 0.4218 SHARES OF NCC STOCK AND $0.93 IN CASH

* NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP - EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DILUTION, WITH EXPECTED EARN-BACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 1 YEAR