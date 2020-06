BRIEF-Premier Diversified Holdings Announces Sale Of Initio Medical Group

June 5 (Reuters) - Premier Diversified Holdings Inc:

* PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF INITIO MEDICAL GROUP INC.

* PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - ENTERED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PRIVATELY-HELD NUMBERED CO FOR SALE OF ALL SHARES OF INITIO MEDICAL GROUP

* PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - PREMIER IS SELLING ITS ENTIRE INTEREST IN INITIO FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $200,000

* PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION, ALL CURRENT DIRECTORS OF INITIO WILL RESIGN

* PREMIER DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS - SIMON SUTCLIFFE, CEO OF INITIO WILL RESIGN, AS WELL AS CFO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY