BRIEF-Premier Financial Bancorp Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston

April 19 (Reuters) - Premier Financial Bancorp Inc:

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MILLION

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - PREMIER WILL ACQUIRE FIRST BANK FOR A COMBINATION OF CASH AND STOCK

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - UNDER A FLOATING EXCHANGE RATIO, PREMIER WOULD ISSUE COMMON STOCK VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $22.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC -DEAL VALUE INCLUDES $5.00 IN CASH FROM PREMIER AND A $5.00 SPECIAL DIVIDEND FROM FIRST BANK

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - UNDER A FLOATING EXCHANGE RATIO, PREMIER WOULD ISSUE COMMON STOCK VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $22.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE